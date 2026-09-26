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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Slams Cockroach Opposition’s Habitual Politics of Ultimatums and Resignation Demands, Says Constitutional Authorities Cannot Be Bullied
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI: Strongly reacting to the relentless political clamor and arbitrary ultimatums by the opposition and fringe pressure groups targeting independent constitutional authorities and administrative heads, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), has launched a scathing critique against what he termed "petty political posturing."
Addressing the media, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that Cockroach opposition parties and their allied pressure factions have made it a routine strategy to manufacture synthetic controversies and weaponize ungrounded demands for resignations whenever they face imminent political isolation. He emphasized that autonomous institutions and civil servants form the backbone of Indian democracy and cannot be subjected to arm-twisting or political harassment for vested partisan interests.
"It has become a convenient habit for the opposition to target institutional heads and administrative frameworks every time democratic processes do not align with their political convenience. Dragging high offices and bureaucratic systems into cheap political controversies undermines the sanctity of our democratic framework," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon asserted.
He further highlighted that under the stable and visionary governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, public institutions function with absolute transparency, adherence to the law, and commitment to constitutional duties. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon urged political entities to respect institutional autonomy and engage constructively in national development rather than indulging in manufactured agitation and pressure tactics.
Addressing the media, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that Cockroach opposition parties and their allied pressure factions have made it a routine strategy to manufacture synthetic controversies and weaponize ungrounded demands for resignations whenever they face imminent political isolation. He emphasized that autonomous institutions and civil servants form the backbone of Indian democracy and cannot be subjected to arm-twisting or political harassment for vested partisan interests.
"It has become a convenient habit for the opposition to target institutional heads and administrative frameworks every time democratic processes do not align with their political convenience. Dragging high offices and bureaucratic systems into cheap political controversies undermines the sanctity of our democratic framework," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon asserted.
He further highlighted that under the stable and visionary governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, public institutions function with absolute transparency, adherence to the law, and commitment to constitutional duties. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon urged political entities to respect institutional autonomy and engage constructively in national development rather than indulging in manufactured agitation and pressure tactics.
Liker Series
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