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Belgian Foreign Minister Questions Focus of Trump’s UN Address
(MENAFN) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticizes US President Donald Trump’s annual speech to the UN General Assembly, arguing that the address places greater emphasis on US domestic politics than international affairs.
"Trump must have mistaken the meeting, as he mainly delivered a message glorifying his domestic policy," Prevot said, according to reports.
Prevot links Trump’s remarks to the upcoming Nov. 3 US midterm elections, suggesting that the president’s comments reflect an effort to promote his political agenda ahead of the vote.
The Belgian foreign minister also raises concerns over Trump’s positions on climate change, migration and international judicial bodies responsible for addressing impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"These are all topics on which his worldview is diametrically opposed to ours," said Prevot.
Following Trump’s address, Prevot emphasizes Belgium’s reliance on international law, particularly given the country’s limited military and financial influence on the global stage.
"We are not a military or financial power. Therefore, the protection of our prosperity depends on international law," he said.
"Trump must have mistaken the meeting, as he mainly delivered a message glorifying his domestic policy," Prevot said, according to reports.
Prevot links Trump’s remarks to the upcoming Nov. 3 US midterm elections, suggesting that the president’s comments reflect an effort to promote his political agenda ahead of the vote.
The Belgian foreign minister also raises concerns over Trump’s positions on climate change, migration and international judicial bodies responsible for addressing impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"These are all topics on which his worldview is diametrically opposed to ours," said Prevot.
Following Trump’s address, Prevot emphasizes Belgium’s reliance on international law, particularly given the country’s limited military and financial influence on the global stage.
"We are not a military or financial power. Therefore, the protection of our prosperity depends on international law," he said.
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