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Giza Palace Hotel & Spa Partners with IDeaS to Implement Advanced Revenue Management Capabilities Implementation to sharpen demand forecasting, pricing strategy, and group business decisions at its landmark Cairo property
(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) DUBAI, 24 September 2026 - IDeaS, a SAS company and the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, has deployed the G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at Giza Palace Hotel & Spa in Cairo, Egypt.
A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is a brand-new luxury hotel in a prime location in West Cairo. The grandiose hotel features 560 rooms, eight distinctive dining venues, a spa, and extensive conference and meeting facilities. Blending architectural excellence with a curated art collection, the hotel is renowned for its exceptional service and guest experience.
The hotel is owned by Travco Group International, whose hospitality arm, the JAZ Hotel Group, is one of the region's most prominent hotel operators, with a growing portfolio of over 68 hotels and resorts across Egypt and Zanzibar.
The deployment of IDeaS G3 RMS enables the hotel team to optimize revenue management decisions through precise forecasting, dynamic pricing, and inventory management, as well as streamlined group displacement evaluations and the automation of routine tasks.
A key factor in Giza Palace Hotel & Spa's selection was IDeaS' ability to effectively manage the complexity of its inventory. With more than 11 room and suite types across three room categories and eight suite configurations, the property requires advanced predictive analytics to position each room type competitively in one of the region's most dynamic markets.
IDeaS’ Group Pricing capability addresses another critical segment of the business - the projected impact of displaced demand across their diverse inventory mix – by delivering real-time insights into the value of group business. Designed for speed and simplicity, the feature enables better-informed decisions that account for the full depth of the hotel's offering, while preserving commercial flexibility.
Alaa Akel, CEO & Chairman JAZ Hotel Group commented: “Giza Palace was created with a clear ambition to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Cairo. Our partnership with IDeaS supports that vision bringing advanced revenue management capabilities to our commercial strategy, allowing us to make smarter decisions, respond to market demand and drive sustainable growth.”
Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: "Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is exactly the kind of landmark property where intelligent revenue management makes a measurable difference. With a large inventory and a significant conferencing operation, the team is managing considerable complexity across multiple revenue streams. G3 RMS gives them the forecasting precision and group pricing intelligence to ensure every booking reflects the true commercial value of each piece of business."
A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is a brand-new luxury hotel in a prime location in West Cairo. The grandiose hotel features 560 rooms, eight distinctive dining venues, a spa, and extensive conference and meeting facilities. Blending architectural excellence with a curated art collection, the hotel is renowned for its exceptional service and guest experience.
The hotel is owned by Travco Group International, whose hospitality arm, the JAZ Hotel Group, is one of the region's most prominent hotel operators, with a growing portfolio of over 68 hotels and resorts across Egypt and Zanzibar.
The deployment of IDeaS G3 RMS enables the hotel team to optimize revenue management decisions through precise forecasting, dynamic pricing, and inventory management, as well as streamlined group displacement evaluations and the automation of routine tasks.
A key factor in Giza Palace Hotel & Spa's selection was IDeaS' ability to effectively manage the complexity of its inventory. With more than 11 room and suite types across three room categories and eight suite configurations, the property requires advanced predictive analytics to position each room type competitively in one of the region's most dynamic markets.
IDeaS’ Group Pricing capability addresses another critical segment of the business - the projected impact of displaced demand across their diverse inventory mix – by delivering real-time insights into the value of group business. Designed for speed and simplicity, the feature enables better-informed decisions that account for the full depth of the hotel's offering, while preserving commercial flexibility.
Alaa Akel, CEO & Chairman JAZ Hotel Group commented: “Giza Palace was created with a clear ambition to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Cairo. Our partnership with IDeaS supports that vision bringing advanced revenue management capabilities to our commercial strategy, allowing us to make smarter decisions, respond to market demand and drive sustainable growth.”
Ibrahim Saba, Principal Sales Director - Europe, Middle East & Africa at IDeaS commented: "Giza Palace Hotel & Spa is exactly the kind of landmark property where intelligent revenue management makes a measurable difference. With a large inventory and a significant conferencing operation, the team is managing considerable complexity across multiple revenue streams. G3 RMS gives them the forecasting precision and group pricing intelligence to ensure every booking reflects the true commercial value of each piece of business."
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