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Morocco Opens Polls as Voters Choose House Representatives
(MENAFN) Morocco opens polling stations nationwide on Wednesday as voters begin selecting members of the country’s House of Representatives.
Voting starts at 8 a.m. (0800GMT) and is scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. (1900GMT), according to Moroccan officials.
Official figures show that around 15.8 million people are registered to vote. A total of 28 political formations are contesting the 395 seats in the House, with 7,288 candidates registered across the country.
Election observers are deployed in Rabat and several other cities to follow the voting process, according to reports.
Their role is to monitor the ballot and counting procedures, record any possible irregularities without interfering in the process, and prepare reports based on their findings.
The Special Committee for the Accreditation of Election Observers, an official body, has accredited 3,206 observers to oversee the elections, including 200 international observers.
The committee says about 3,006 additional observers represent 26 nongovernmental organizations and a national institution.
Among the accredited observers, 783 come from the National Human Rights Council, while 2,023 represent Moroccan civil society organizations operating across different regions of the country.
Voting starts at 8 a.m. (0800GMT) and is scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. (1900GMT), according to Moroccan officials.
Official figures show that around 15.8 million people are registered to vote. A total of 28 political formations are contesting the 395 seats in the House, with 7,288 candidates registered across the country.
Election observers are deployed in Rabat and several other cities to follow the voting process, according to reports.
Their role is to monitor the ballot and counting procedures, record any possible irregularities without interfering in the process, and prepare reports based on their findings.
The Special Committee for the Accreditation of Election Observers, an official body, has accredited 3,206 observers to oversee the elections, including 200 international observers.
The committee says about 3,006 additional observers represent 26 nongovernmental organizations and a national institution.
Among the accredited observers, 783 come from the National Human Rights Council, while 2,023 represent Moroccan civil society organizations operating across different regions of the country.
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