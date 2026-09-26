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Fidan Joins UN Talks on Gaza Peace Plan, New York Declaration
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participates in a New York meeting focused on the previous year’s New York Declaration and a 20-point plan aimed at advancing a resolution to the Palestinian conflict, according to reports.
Fidan takes part in the session titled "The Way Forward: One Year After the New York Declaration and the 20-Point Comprehensive Peace Plan," held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
No additional information about the discussions is made public.
The UN General Assembly approved a resolution last September supporting the New York Declaration, which calls for recognition of a Palestinian state and seeks to promote a two-state framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In the same month, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal designed to bring the war in Gaza to an end and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.
Fidan takes part in the session titled "The Way Forward: One Year After the New York Declaration and the 20-Point Comprehensive Peace Plan," held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.
No additional information about the discussions is made public.
The UN General Assembly approved a resolution last September supporting the New York Declaration, which calls for recognition of a Palestinian state and seeks to promote a two-state framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In the same month, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal designed to bring the war in Gaza to an end and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.
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