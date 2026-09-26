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Fidan Holds Trilateral Talks with Syrian, Saudi Counterparts
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds a trilateral meeting in New York with his Syrian and Saudi counterparts as part of diplomatic discussions taking place during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Fidan meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the UN gathering, according to reports.
The talks take place at the Turkish House, which serves as Türkiye’s diplomatic center in New York, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The meeting brings together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Syria and Saudi Arabia as they conduct diplomatic engagements during the General Assembly’s high-level week.
Fidan meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the UN gathering, according to reports.
The talks take place at the Turkish House, which serves as Türkiye’s diplomatic center in New York, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The meeting brings together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Syria and Saudi Arabia as they conduct diplomatic engagements during the General Assembly’s high-level week.
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