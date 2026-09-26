Body Recovered From Collapsed Building In Athens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: A body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building on Saturday following an explosion in Athens' historic Plaka district, the Greek press agency ANA reported, as rescuers searched for the missing.

The victim is believed to be an American tourist who was staying in a holiday rental with her husband and another couple in an apartment located on the first floor, ANA reported.

Six people were declared missing following the Friday morning explosion, which the city's mayor Haris Doukas attributed to a gas leak.

The building was located just below the Acropolis on a small street that shook the area.

Local press said the missing included a Briton and a Greek woman who lived on the second floor, and four American tourists who were staying on the first floor.

Thirty firefighters have been deployed to the scene with six vehicles, including two specialised rescue vehicles, as well as three search and rescue dogs, according to ANA.

Excavators are clearing the rubble and thermal cameras have been deployed at the scene by rescuers, according to images from AFP.

"The damage extends along the entire street as well as the street behind the building," Doukas explained. "We are talking about an incredible disaster."