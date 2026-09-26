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Lavrov Arrives in New York for UN General Assembly Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to participate in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to deliver an address and hold discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Lavrov reaches New York late Tuesday, according to reports, as he prepares for a busy schedule of diplomatic engagements during the UN gathering. He is due to address the General Assembly on Saturday.
Russia’s top diplomat is expected to participate in around 20 international meetings at the United Nations, according to reports citing Russia’s foreign ministry.
Lavrov is also set to meet Rubio on Wednesday morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time, according to the US State Department.
In addition to his official UN engagements, Lavrov has more than 30 other meetings planned on the sidelines of the General Assembly, according to reports.
Lavrov reaches New York late Tuesday, according to reports, as he prepares for a busy schedule of diplomatic engagements during the UN gathering. He is due to address the General Assembly on Saturday.
Russia’s top diplomat is expected to participate in around 20 international meetings at the United Nations, according to reports citing Russia’s foreign ministry.
Lavrov is also set to meet Rubio on Wednesday morning. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time, according to the US State Department.
In addition to his official UN engagements, Lavrov has more than 30 other meetings planned on the sidelines of the General Assembly, according to reports.
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