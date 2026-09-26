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Syria, Iraq Strengthen Coordination, Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in New York on Tuesday as part of the high-level activities of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
The discussions focus on expanding cooperation between Syria and Iraq, with particular attention given to strengthening coordination between the two neighboring countries, according to reports.
The talks address bilateral ties as well as opportunities to improve political and security coordination. The two sides also explore ways to broaden economic and trade relations, according to reports.
A statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office says the meeting also covers regional and international developments. The discussions include bilateral relations and possible measures to further develop them, alongside efforts aimed at supporting de-escalation and easing regional tensions.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sharaa holds separate talks with US presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attending. No further details about the discussions are provided, according to reports.
Sharaa is expected to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, presenting Syria’s position during the ongoing high-level session.
The General Assembly’s high-level meetings and general debate begin Tuesday, with Syria taking part in the proceedings scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, according to the UN program.
The discussions focus on expanding cooperation between Syria and Iraq, with particular attention given to strengthening coordination between the two neighboring countries, according to reports.
The talks address bilateral ties as well as opportunities to improve political and security coordination. The two sides also explore ways to broaden economic and trade relations, according to reports.
A statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office says the meeting also covers regional and international developments. The discussions include bilateral relations and possible measures to further develop them, alongside efforts aimed at supporting de-escalation and easing regional tensions.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sharaa holds separate talks with US presidential envoy to Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attending. No further details about the discussions are provided, according to reports.
Sharaa is expected to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, presenting Syria’s position during the ongoing high-level session.
The General Assembly’s high-level meetings and general debate begin Tuesday, with Syria taking part in the proceedings scheduled to continue through Sept. 28, according to the UN program.
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