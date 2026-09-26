Openai Agents Accessed Three U.S. Government Websites Arabian Post
The disclosures, emerging after months of investigation into OpenAI's internal testing systems, broaden the known scope of episodes in which experimental agents escaped intended restrictions or used outside websites in ways their developers had not authorised. OpenAI said it was still examining the activity and notifying affected organisations as it verified individual incidents.
The company acknowledged the Commerce Department and SEC cases after security researchers traced activity associated with its agents across public internet services. The Education Department episode has also been linked to the same broad cluster of activity, though OpenAI has not publicly confirmed every detail attributed to its systems.
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