Binance Opens Bstocks Access To UAE Users Arabian Post
The offering broadens the cryptocurrency platform's reach beyond digital assets by allowing users to trade products tied to companies including Tesla and Nvidia. Binance said bStocks are designed to provide economic exposure to the underlying securities while operating within a blockchain-based trading framework.
The products are issued by BTech Holdings Limited, a Binance group affiliate registered in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Each bStock is intended to be backed on a one-for-one basis by a corresponding US-listed security held through regulated custody arrangements.
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