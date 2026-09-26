Haryana To Showcase Msmes, Artisans At IITF-2026 With Subsidised Stalls

MENAFN - KNN India)Haryana will showcase its MSMEs, artisans and state-manufactured products at the India International Trade Fair (IITF)-2026 in Delhi, with smaller enterprises and craftspeople to receive stalls at subsidised rates to expand their market access.

The IITF will be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 14 to 27 under the theme 'Development and Heritage', with Haryana participating through the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH).

Subsidised Stalls For Smaller Producers

Officials said Haryana MSMEs and artisans will be provided subsidised stalls to display and sell products manufactured in the state, giving smaller producers access to a major national trade exhibition platform.

Haryana State Day will be observed on November 22 at the Amphitheatre at Bharat Mandapam during the fair.

Participation In Other Trade Fairs

Haryana has also planned participation in several national trade events following IITF-2026, reported Hindustan Times.

The state will participate in Annapoorna Inter Food 2026 in Mumbai from December 9 to 11, organised by FICCI and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

This will be followed by the East Himalayan Expo in Guwahati in January 2027 and the AAHAR International Fair-2027 at Bharat Mandapam in March 2027.

TFAH may also participate in additional domestic and international exhibitions, with the events and dates to be finalised later, officials said.

(KNN Bureau)