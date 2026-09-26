Delhi Police Arrests 30-Year-Old Drug Peddler With Over 1,026 Grams Of Ganja

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Alert patrolling staff of the Ranjit Nagar Police Station, Central District, arrested a 30-year-old man with 1,026.8 grams of ganja, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Arjun alias Rahul, a resident of Moti Nagar, Delhi. Police said he was apprehended near the railway line under Shadipur Flyover after he allegedly attempted to conceal a polythene bag and move away on noticing the police personnel.

The incident took place on September 25 when HC Sitaram, along with Constables Lalit and Sumit, was conducting area patrolling within the jurisdiction of PS Ranjit Nagar.

At around 10:25 a.m., while patrolling near the railway line under Shadipur Flyover towards Delhi Cantonment from Patel Nagar, the police team noticed a person carrying a polythene bag in his right hand.

On seeing the police personnel, the man attempted to conceal the bag, turned back and started moving hurriedly towards Delhi Cantonment. Finding his conduct suspicious, the patrolling staff intervened and apprehended him at around 10:30 a.m.

The man was identified as Arjun alias Rahul, aged 30. When questioned about the contents of the bag, he became nervous and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

HC Sitaram informed the Duty Officer at PS Ranjit Nagar, following which SI M. Sunil Kumar, along with Constable Subham, promptly reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

On checking the bag, suspected ganja was recovered from his possession. The SHO, PS Ranjit Nagar, was informed, and further proceedings were conducted as per law.

The recovered substance was weighed using an electronic weighing machine and its net weight was found to be 1,026.8 grams.

Accordingly, FIR No. 346/2026 under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act was registered at PS Ranjit Nagar, and further investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a person in the Baljeet Nagar area and sold it locally to make easy money.

Police said the disclosure is being independently verified. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the alleged supplier and trace the supply chain.

Further investigation is underway.