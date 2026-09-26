We Want To Become A Very Important Supplier Of Electric Energy - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We want to become a very important supplier of electric energy, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Noting that oil, natural gas, oil products, petrochemicals, and fertilizers are also exported, the head of state emphasized:“We are one of the few countries in this region that export all of them. The export of electric energy, especially to the European premium market, will also strengthen energy security, connectivity, and interdependence.”

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.

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