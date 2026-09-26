CFTC Files Lawsuit Over $950M Crypto-Linked FX Scheme

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold Cash FX Group and three individuals accountable for a large-scale foreign-exchange investment scheme that the regulator says involved cryptocurrency.

According to the CFTC, the case centers on allegations that the defendants raised more than $950 million from participants by promoting a purported“commodity pool” meant to trade retail foreign currency contracts, while misrepresenting how investor money was managed and the returns investors were promised.

The CFTC says it filed its complaint Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Regulators allege a multilevel marketing Ponzi scheme built around forex trading claims, including promised returns“up to 15% weekly.” The complaint alleges most participant funds were misappropriated rather than used for legitimate trading. The CFTC claims participants suffered losses of at least $406 million, alongside alleged false accounting statements.

Key takeawaysA $950 million forex pool scheme, tied to crypto investors

In its press release, the CFTC states that the lawsuit targets Cash FX Group and three individuals: Huascar Jose Lopez Castillo of Brazil, The Conversion Pros and its CEO Ronald Pope of Oregon, and Justin Halladay of Florida. The regulator's complaint, it says, was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The agency's core allegation is that the defendants operated a multilevel marketing Ponzi scheme. The CFTC claims the group solicited and accepted more than $950 million from participants based on the pitch that the funds would be used to trade retail foreign currency contracts through a commodity pool.

While the complaint is framed around forex investment activity in a commodity pool structure, the CFTC also characterizes the scheme as involving cryptocurrency. That matters for investors because it underscores the regulator's position that crypto-adjacent marketing and fundraising can fall under commodities enforcement when it's tied to fraud and manipulation, even if the underlying product is presented as traditional finance trading.

Alleged return promises and claims about“expert trading” technology

The CFTC alleges that the defendants made a series of claims designed to build trust and justify the pooling of funds. Among the allegations: the defendants falsely stated that investor money would be handled by expert traders,“proprietary algorithms,” and artificial intelligence.

The regulator also says participants were promised returns as high as 15% weekly. If the allegations are proven, that kind of high-frequency, fixed-feel return promise is often a central feature of fraud cases-particularly when the promised performance is inconsistent with transparent trading records and instead relies on marketing narratives.

According to the CFTC, despite the messaging around sophisticated trading, forex trading was minimal. The complaint further alleges that the defendants misappropriated most of the participant funds, using new contributions from investors to support fictitious profits.

How the CFTC says investor money was handled

In laying out its allegations, the CFTC contends that most of the participant funds were diverted away from meaningful trading activity. The complaint describes a pattern where“new contributions from participants” were used to pay alleged trading profits that the CFTC characterizes as fictitious.

The agency also claims the defendants directed millions of dollars to each defendant. This allocation detail is important for readers because, in many Ponzi-style cases, the flow of funds to operators and related parties is used to support the fraud narrative-showing that investor money can be repackaged as returns while principal is drained.

Separately, the CFTC alleges that the defendants provided false accounting statements to participants. The CFTC says those investors lost at least $406 million. Taken together, the return claims, alleged minimal trading, alleged diversion of funds, and alleged false accounting statements form a consistent enforcement theory: investors were sold a trading outcome while money was primarily used to sustain the scheme and enrich the defendants.

Broader enforcement and regulation: crypto oversight in focus

This lawsuit lands as the CFTC continues pushing its regulatory approach to digital asset markets. Cointelegraph previously reported that the CFTC submitted a new regulatory action covering crypto asset transactions and markets for White House review, following the agency's effort to advance how it oversees parts of the digital asset sector.

That submission, Cointelegraph noted earlier, came days after the U.S. Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act-legislation intended to establish a federal framework for crypto markets. While the CLARITY Act's status remains uncertain, the CFTC's enforcement posture appears clear: regulators are willing to pursue cases where the conduct involves fraud or manipulation, including where cryptocurrency-related fundraising or representations are part of the scheme.

For market participants, the practical takeaway is that“what's being traded” doesn't always determine regulatory interest. The CFTC's complaint, as described in its release, focuses on the structure of solicitation, promised returns, control of funds, and the veracity of trading and accounting representations-elements that can apply regardless of whether the marketing campaign uses crypto terminology.

As the litigation proceeds, investors and users should watch for how the case develops in court-particularly any evidence related to (1) the extent of actual trading activity, (2) the handling and tracing of participant funds, and (3) the accounting records provided to participants. The CFTC's allegations, if substantiated, would reinforce the message that high-return promises and opaque trading claims-especially those supported by false technology narratives-remain prime targets for enforcement.

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