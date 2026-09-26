MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Go Lime Inc. Places No. 156 on The Globe and Mail's Eighth Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

September 25, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Go Lime Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Go Lime Inc. is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 156 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on 3-year revenue growth. Go Lime Inc. earned its spot with 3-year growth of 167%.

Go Lime also ranked No. 20 in the Consumer category. This year's ranking measures revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

Go Lime is building a new model for home and commercial services in Canada. In an industry that has long relied on in-person selling and complex pricing, Go Lime lets customers research products and services, see transparent pricing and transact online, then backs that experience with licensed technicians and an unwavering focus on the customer. The company provides heating, cooling, water heating, water filtration, solar, EV charging and related home comfort and energy solutions to residential and commercial customers through its direct channels and a growing network of retail partnerships across Canada.

"Our philosophy is simple: treat people the way you'd want to be treated. When we treat our team that way, they treat every home and business we serve like it's their own," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO, Go Lime Inc. "This recognition belongs to our entire team, from the technicians on the front line to the people behind the scenes who support them, and to the customers and partners who make it all possible."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program; companies voluntarily completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled targeted revenue requirements. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2026 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can-including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement," says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 200 employees. Built around an Employees First culture, Go Lime is changing the way Canadians experience essential services for their homes and businesses through a digital-first platform, transparent pricing and continued investment in the skilled trades. The company serves customers through its direct channels, a growing network of retail and strategic partnerships, and an expanding family of local brands. Learn more at golime.

Better Home Comfort.

Media Contact

Alex Kaplunov

Chief Operating Officer, Go Lime Inc.

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Source: Go Lime Inc.