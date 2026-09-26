CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Sixty North Gold On Fast-Track To Gold Mine Restart

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CEO's Inside the Boardroom: Sixty North Gold on Fast-Track to Gold Mine Restart

September 25, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - ("CEO"), the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs of junior mining explorers.

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Meet the Executive Shaping the Mining Landscape

This video is issued on behalf of Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.

We caught up with Dave Webb, President & CEO of Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF), to discuss the company's unconventional restart strategy for the past-producing Mon Gold Mine in the Northwest Territories. See what investors have to say about the company: .

This interview was recorded on September 14, 2026.

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.

(CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF)



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Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.