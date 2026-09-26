War Update: 205 Combat Engagements On Front Line

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update on the situation as of 08:00 on Saturday, September 26.

The enemy launched 79 airstrikes, dropping 277 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,223 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,636 shelling attacks, 44 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

In Sumy region, the areas of Havrylova-Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Fotovyzh, Yastrubshchyna, Hyryne, Sopych, Bachivsk, Potapivka, Koreniok, Rivne, Bezsalivka, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Kindrativka, Rohizne, Pysarivka, Mala Korchakivka, Oleksiivka, Khrapivshchyna, Mohrytsia, and Myropillia came under Russian artillery fire. In Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda was also shelled.

The areas of Koreniok, Vakalivshchyna, and Sumy were hit by enemy airstrikes.

Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck three Russian UAV command and launch sites, six artillery systems, and an ammunition depot.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults. Russian forces launched four strikes using 11 guided aerial bombs and carried out 128 shelling attacks.

Drone attack on Kyiv region: Damage reported in three districts, two people injured

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Lyman, Synelnykove, Vilcha, and Chaikivka, as well as toward Kudiivka, Izbytske, Zakharivka, Malyi Burluk, and Putnykove.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked once near Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked three times in the areas of Kopanky and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched five assault actions near Kryva Luka and toward Starodubivka, Mykolaivka, and Orikhuvatka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 21 enemy attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks. Russian forces were active in the areas of Dorozhnie, Svitle, Vodianske, Krasnopillia, and Molodetske, as well as toward Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces halted two attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Zaporizke.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to advance toward Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Kopani.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces halted two enemy attempts to advance toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 26, 2026, amount to approximately 1,527,280 personnel.