Operation Kavach: Delhi Police Arrests Man For Illegal Sale Of Prohibited Medicines

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Special Staff of Central District Police, under Operation Kavach, has arrested a 36-year-old man for possessing and selling prohibited medicines illegally from a medical store near Turkman Gate.

The accused has been identified as Afsan, a resident of Chandni Mahal, Delhi. Police said 14 bottles of codeine syrup, 55 tablets of Alprazolam (Alzomac) and 43 capsules of Spasmed were recovered from his possession.

According to police, the action followed secret information received by the Special Staff on September 25 regarding the illegal possession and sale of prohibited medicines at a medical store near Turkman Gate.

Acting on the information, a dedicated police team conducted a decoy operation at Al Madina Medicos, Shop No. 2293, near Two Bhai Hotel, Turkman Gate. A decoy customer was sent to the shop to purchase codeine syrup.

The suspect sold one bottle of codeine syrup to the decoy customer without asking for a valid doctor's prescription. Following the pre-decided signal from the decoy customer, the police team raided and searched the premises.

During the search, the prohibited medicines were recovered from the accused. A Drug Inspector was called to the spot, and the recovered medicines were seized as per the prescribed procedure.

Police said the Special Staff team had been tasked with developing Intelligence and taking strict action against persons involved in the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic or prohibited substances as part of efforts to curb organised crime.

The team comprised SI Naresh, HC Mohit, HC Munesh, HC Vikas, HC Inderjeet, Constables Ajay and Lokesh, and ASI Dev Kishan. The team worked under the supervision of the In-charge, Special Staff, Central District, and the overall supervision of ACP/Operations, Central District, Padam Singh Rana.

Police said secret informers had been deployed in the area to gather information about the illegal sale of prohibited medicines. The specific information subsequently led to the decoy operation and arrest of the accused.

Afsan was taken on one-day police custody remand for further investigation. During interrogation, he was questioned about the source, procurement and distribution of the prohibited medicines.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 463/2026 under Sections 22/25 of the NDPS Act at Chandni Mahal Police Station, dated September 25.

Police said the accused has no previous criminal involvement. Efforts are underway to identify other persons involved in the supply chain and to trace the source of the recovered medicines.

Further investigation is in progress to identify and apprehend other accused persons and dismantle the network involved in the illegal sale and distribution of prohibited medicines.