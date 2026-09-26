Asian Games: Anahat Storms Into Squash Final, Assures Maiden Women's Singles Medal

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 26 (IANS) India's Anahat Singh staged a stunning comeback against world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe of Japan to win 3-2 (9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3) and storm into the women's singles squash final at the Asian Games, assuring herself a maiden medal in the event.

The 18-year-old Indian had to dig deep after losing the opening two games 9-11 and 11-13 but kept herself alive by saving game balls and winning the third 12-10 after fighting back from 8-10 down.

Anahat then came up with another sensational comeback in the fourth game. Down 8-6, she rattled off five straight points to win the game 11-6 and take it to a decider with the semi-final tied at 2-2.

The Indian then dominated the fifth and final game, winning it 11-3 to cap off a remarkable comeback and book her place in the final.

Anahat's victory guarantees her a medal, with the youngster set to claim either gold or silver in what will be her maiden singles medal at the continental event.

Once Watanabe lost the third game, the momentum swung decisively in favour of the Indian, who grew into the contest and produced some exceptional racket craft to pull away from her Japanese opponent in the final two games.

Anahat's win came after Watanabe was two games down, and the defeat broke Watanabe's heart.

Anahat's triumph also carries the weight of the final, as a gold medal at the Asian Games guarantees direct entry into the LA Olympics. Anahat Singh was also part of the bronze-medal-winning women's and mixed teams at the previous Asian Games.

The youngster will now return to court for the women's singles final, carrying the momentum of one of the tournament's most impressive comebacks.