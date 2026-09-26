Moderate Weather Forecast Over 4 Days: JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra) – Temperatures on Saturday are hovering around their seasonal average. The weather is moderate in most areas, while it will be relatively hot the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in mercury is expected Sunday and the the weather will substantially remain settled as the previous day.

On Monday, the weather's forecast will remain flat nationwide.

As for Tuesday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast and the weather will be pleasant in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman range from 29–16 degrees Celsius, while the level in the Badia regions will stand at 29–17C and in the plains at 36–22C.

The JMD added that the Dead Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 35C, dropping to 24C at night.

//Petra// AG