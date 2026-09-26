Hormuz Disruptions Could Leave 45 Million People Facing Food Shortages

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 45 million people in developing countries could face food shortages due to disruptions in fertilizer supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

George Moreira da Silva, Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and former head of the UN working group on humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, said this in an interview with NHK.

According to him, the humanitarian crisis could be prevented if at least five to seven fertilizer-carrying vessels are allowed to pass through the strait each day.

"For developing countries, this will be a decisive factor. They will either ensure food security or be forced to face a humanitarian crisis," he noted.

It should be noted that one-third of global fertilizer trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The war [between the United States and Iran] should not be a reason to halt the transit of humanitarian aid," Moreira da Silva said, urging Washington and Tehran to resolve the fertilizer supply issue as quickly as possible, separately from efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.