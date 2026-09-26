Maha CM's Wife Amruta, Daughter Divija Join Juhu Beach Clean-Up Drive Day After Ganesh Visarjan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' daughter Divija Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, on Saturday participated in the Divyaj Foundation's annual 'Sea Shore Shine 2026' beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach, a day after Ganesh Visarjan.

Speaking to reporters, Divija Fadnavis said it was important for young people to participate in social initiatives such as beach clean-up drives as they help foster a sense of responsibility towards the nation.

"I think it's very important for the youth and younger generation to be involved in social initiatives like beach clean-ups, because it gives us a sense of responsibility towards our nation and builds confidence in ourselves to ensure that we keep our beaches and our nation clean," she said.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide also joined the clean-up drive at Juhu Beach to promote environmental awareness and cleanliness. The campaign was organised under the leadership of Divyaj Foundation founder Amruta Fadnavis.

Actor Ajay Devgn also participated in the initiative and said he wanted to support the campaign because of its creative approach.

"Because this is a creative initiative. I wanted to thank the whole team, so I want to be a part of it, and I am a part of it," Devgn said.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said Amruta Fadnavis, through the Divyaj Foundation, had been working for the cleanliness of the beach for the past six years and personally participated in the clean-up efforts.

"Several NGOs and spiritual organisations are also associated with this initiative. This is a great work. The immersion has been completed, but we ourselves should keep our city clean," Kadam said.

Ganesh Visarjan was observed on Friday, September 25, coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi. The occasion marks the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after bringing idols home or installing them in public pandals.

The immersion of idols, accompanied by devotional songs, prayers and offerings, marks the departure of the deity, with devotees seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings before bidding him farewell until the following year.

Environmental concerns surrounding idol immersion have also highlighted the need for post-immersion clean-up drives. The use of non-biodegradable materials, paints and other substances in idols can affect water quality, aquatic ecosystems and marine life.

Such initiatives aim to remove waste from beaches and promote greater public awareness about keeping marine and river ecosystems clean.