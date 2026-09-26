American Glass And Glazing Expands Custom Glass Services To Socastee, South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews) American Glass and Glazing has expanded its custom glass work into Socastee, South Carolina, giving homeowners and business owners in the Horry County community a dedicated local source for shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings and storefront glass.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - September 26, 2026 - American Glass and Glazing has expanded its custom glass work into Socastee, South Carolina, giving homeowners and business owners in the Horry County community a dedicated local source for shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings and storefront glass.

The expansion of services covers the full range of custom glass and glazing Socaste homeowners and businesses can request, including frameless and semi-frameless shower doors, steam shower enclosures, custom mirrors, glass railings, partitions, and window glass and insulated glass unit replacement.

Jobs route through the company's Myrtle Beach shop on Stonebridge Drive, a short drive from the Socastee corridor. Its Google Business Profile lists the custom glass shower doors Socaste customers can schedule directly, alongside mirror installation, glass railing work and window glass replacement.

"Socastee has been on our route for a long time, but the people who live there deserve more than a truck rolling through on its way somewhere else," said DJ Sorensen, owner of American Glass and Glazing and a fourth-generation glazier. "Putting our name on Socastee specifically means a neighbor can call us for a cracked window on Monday and a frameless shower enclosure on Friday, and get the same measured, custom-templated job either way."

On the commercial side, the expanded coverage includes storefront glass installation and repair, curtain walls and architectural glazing, commercial railings and partitions, building envelope restoration, safety and security glass, and emergency glass repair for area businesses.

The company traces four generations of glazing craftsmanship, three of them serving the Myrtle Beach area, and operates as a family owned and operated business under South Carolina general contractor license No. 124400. It carries a 4.9-star average across more than 160 Google reviews.

Sorensen said the residential side of the business drove the decision. Demand for frameless shower enclosures and custom mirrors has grown across the Grand Strand, and Socastee households were increasingly calling a Myrtle Beach number for work the company was already equipped to template, fabricate and install locally.

Socastee residents and business owners can reach the company at 854-238-3948 for measurements and written estimates. Coverage also extends to Conway, Carolina Forest, Surfside Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island and North Myrtle Beach, and into Brunswick County, North Carolina.

About American Glass and Glazing

American Glass & Glazing is a family owned and operated glass and glazing contractor based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, serving residential and commercial customers across the Grand Strand. Services span custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, window and insulated glass unit replacement, storefront glass, curtain walls and architectural glazing. The company holds South Carolina general contractor license No. 124400.