Mumbai Metro Gets A Furry Passenger: Cat Takes A Cosy Nap Inside Ticket Box, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

People who take the Mumbai Metro are used to seeing crowded trains, long lines, and the occasional strange sight. But a cat sleeping in a clear ticket box has made people laugh on the internet.

A video posted on Instagram by Shreya Shaji has gone popular. In it, you can see a cat curled up in a clear ticket box at a Mumbai Metro stop. With the feline peacefully snoozing inside the box, the unusual sight instantly caught the attention of commuters and social media users. This cute moment was made even funnier by the clear box, which let people see the cat enjoying what looked like its own little enclosed sleeping space.

Shreya added to the humour by captioning the video, "Kisine ticket samajh ke billi ko fek diya." She was jokingly saying that someone might have thought the cat was an old metro ticket and put it into the box.

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A post shared by Shreya Shaji (@shreyashaji11)

Social Media Reactions

With about 538,000 views and 28,000 likes, the video clip went viral on Instagram very quickly. Animal lovers and people who use the metro have found the sight of the cat comfortable and snug inside the box to be very funny.

People on social media were excited about the cat's surprise arrival at the metro station. Some even compared it to Gundavali Metro Station's "Chief Feline Officer."

The comparison is to the cats that are often seen near Mumbai's metro stations and are familiar to people who take the train every day.

Some users just thought the cat's sleeping position was cute, while others made jokes about how the cat seemed to have found the right place to sleep without being bothered.

The video that went popular once again shows how Mumbai can make even the most boring journey into a moment that feels surprisingly good. For now, the cat doesn't seem to mind the attention at all; it's just enjoying its strange little "ticket box" bed.