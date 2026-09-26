Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand, UP Schools Closed In Several Cities

Heavy Rain Alert in Uttarakhand

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across most districts of Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27, prompting the state government to urge people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. The government has advised people to regularly check weather updates before stepping out and take necessary precautions in view of the rainfall warning. Authorities have also urged residents to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the administration and weather agencies.

Uttar Pradesh Hit by Downpour; Schools Closed

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has also affected several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with authorities taking precautionary measures and closing schools in some districts. In Varanasi, the district administration has ordered the closure of all recognised and unrecognised schools from primary to Class 12 on September 26 following the heavy rainfall alert issued by the Meteorological Department. The city has been receiving intermittent rainfall since Friday night. Strong winds and rain over the past two days have brought cooler conditions, while continuous rainfall has also affected crops in the area. The rainfall has also led to a sharp rise in the prices of green vegetables in Varanasi.

In Lucknow, schools across all boards from Class 1 to Class 12 will remain closed on September 26 following the warning of heavy rainfall. The order was issued by the Basic Education Officer on the instructions of the District Magistrate.

In Prayagraj, schools from pre-primary to Class 8 will remain closed on Saturday following a red alert issued by the Meteorological Department and incessant rainfall.

Similarly, schools up to Class 12 in Kanpur will remain closed on September 26 due to heavy rainfall.

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Relief Measures

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue operations amid heavy rainfall across the state. The Chief Minister took cognisance of the loss of life, cattle and economic damage caused by heavy rainfall and directed senior officials to visit affected areas and personally monitor relief and rescue operations. He also directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to affected families and ensure that compensation for losses caused by heavy rainfall and lightning strikes is assessed and disbursed within 24 hours.

Advising people to remain cautious, Yogi Adityanath urged them to avoid stepping out unnecessarily during lightning and heavy rainfall. He also advised people against bathing in rivers and other water bodies during heavy rainfall. (ANI)

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