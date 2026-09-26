Delhi Transport Dept's Helmet Campaign Wins Global Safety Award

Delhi's Road Safety Campaign Receives International Honour

The Delhi Transport Department has been honoured with an 'Honourable Mention' at the World Safety 2026 Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa, for its road safety campaign 'Helmet Wearing–Consequences'. The recognition was given under the 'Ultra Short Video' category at the International Safety Media Awards during the conference.

The campaign was launched in August 2025 by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and other dignitaries. The campaign focused on highlighting the importance of wearing helmets among two-wheeler riders and passengers, while raising awareness about the possible consequences of riding without a helmet or not wearing it properly.

The Delhi Transport Department said the initiative aimed to promote the message that helmet use is not just about following traffic rules but is a crucial road safety measure to protect riders and pillion passengers. The International Safety Media Awards recognise safety communication campaigns from across the world. Entries are evaluated by an international jury comprising experts in accident prevention and media, with a focus on production quality, clarity of message, innovation, creativity, evaluation methods and outcomes.

Recognition to Boost Public Awareness Efforts

Speaking on the recognition, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the honour reflects the government's continued efforts towards road safety communication and creating public awareness. He said campaigns like 'Helmet Wearing–Consequences' help reinforce the importance of responsible behaviour on roads and complement enforcement measures and other road safety initiatives.

The minister added that the international recognition will further encourage efforts to promote responsible road behaviour and strengthen public awareness about road safety across Delhi.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan for Divyangjans

Earlier, on Friday, under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special honour and awareness programme dedicated to the talents and achievements of Divyangjans was organised at Talkatora Stadium. The objective of the programme was to bring the capabilities and achievements of Divyangjans to society as well as encourage public participation to provide them equal opportunities, respect, support and empowerment. (ANI)

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