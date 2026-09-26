Anthony Huey Announces The Release Of The Gods Among Us, A Science Fiction Novel Exploring Hidden Power, Identity, And Family Secrets

Cincinnati, Ohio, September 25, 2026 - American author Anthony Huey announces the release of The Gods Among Us, the second installment in his Probability Trilogy. Blending supernatural abilities, emotional realism, and high-concept storytelling, the novel takes readers on a compelling journey through grief, conspiracy, family legacy, and the dangerous pursuit of truth.

Following the events of Probability (2023), The Gods Among Us continues the story of Nahshon Carpenter, a young man struggling with grief, unanswered questions about his past, and extraordinary abilities that are growing stronger. When the mysterious death of Ellis Daniels, a beloved father figure and media personality, draws Nahshon into a dangerous investigation, he begins uncovering secrets that challenge everything he thought he knew about his identity and family.

As Nahshon's search progresses, he discovers connections between Ellis's death, hidden family secrets, media manipulation, and powerful individuals determined to control the truth. His returning abilities lead him toward revelations about his heritage, including the discovery of his eldest brother, Arindama Singh, and the formidable Vlhaan Singh, whose extraordinary legacy may hold the key to Nahshon's past.

With ambitions escalating and powerful forces attempting to shape public perception, Nahshon must confront questions of fate, inheritance, identity, and the true nature of his abilities. The deeper he ventures into his family's legacy, the more he realizes that discovering who he truly is may be both his greatest revelation and his greatest danger.

“The Gods Among Us explores what happens when the search for truth forces us to question our identity, our family, and the power we believe we possess,” says Anthony Huey.

A Growing Literary Journey

Anthony Huey, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and raised between El Paso, Texas, and Cincinnati, has been writing since an early age. His literary journey began with poems and short stories before evolving into a career focused on emotionally resonant and imaginative storytelling.

He made his literary debut with the semi-autobiographical novel White Stetsons (2020), followed by Probability (2023), the first book in his Probability Trilogy. In 2025, Probability earned Huey an International Impact Book Award in the Mystery/Thriller, Psychological Thriller category.

With The Gods Among Us (2026), Huey expands his trilogy into deeper explorations of fate, identity, power, and supernatural family legacies. The trilogy is scheduled to conclude with Master of Fates (2027).

Book Information

Book Title: The Gods Among Us

Author: Anthony Huey

Genre: Science Fiction

Target Audience: Young Adults

Release Year: 2026

Availability: Readers can purchase the book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. IngramSpark serves as the book's distribution platform.

About the Author

Anthony Huey is an American author recognized for blending emotional depth with imaginative, high-concept narratives. Through his writing, he explores the complexities of human identity, personal history, and the extraordinary forces that shape our lives. His work continues to develop a distinctive literary universe through the Probability Trilogy.