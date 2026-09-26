B & L Glass Brings Frameless Shower Door Installations To Napa Valley Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) B & L Glass templates, fabricates and installs frameless shower enclosures for Napa Valley homes. Glaziers on the company's own payroll do both the template and the install, and the glass is cut to the opening it is going into.

NAPA, Calif. - September 25, 2026 - B & L Glass templates, fabricates and installs frameless shower enclosures for Napa Valley homes. Glaziers on the company's own payroll do both the template and the install, and the glass is cut to the opening it is going into.

Each set of frameless shower doors Napa Valle homeowners order begins as a site template, not a catalog size. The glass is 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch tempered safety stock, thick enough to carry itself on hardware from CRL, FHC or Future Glass rather than a surrounding frame. Panels are held to within 1/16 of an inch of the measured opening, and what shows afterward is the tile, stone and fixture work running uninterrupted across the wall.

Frameless is one of several configurations quoted. Semi-frameless, pivot, hinged, neo-angle and 90-degree corner enclosures go through the same templating process, and splash panels cover openings that call for glass without a door. Clear and textured glass are both available, and hardware comes in a range of finishes.

"The room sets the dimensions, not the other way around," said Jeff Rowland, CEO and co-owner of B & L Glass. "Whoever templates the bathroom sees the job through to the install, and the homeowner walks the finished glass with us before the last payment is made."

The crews that fit frameless shower doors and enclosure also build glass wine cellars, another piece of the company's Napa work. There B & L Glass handles the glass envelope, including display walls and insulated-glass-unit doors, while cellar cooling and racking stay with the trades that install them. Downtown Napa, the Oxbow district and the Oak Knoll area are regular territory.

Scheduling starts with specs sent by text or email and a preliminary estimate returned before anyone drives out. A site measure follows, with a 50% deposit holding the slot in the fabrication queue. Before the glass leaves the shop it gets a tempered-glass safety check, a hardware finish verification and a review of the edge work. Installation and a final walkthrough close the job.

B & L Glass serves residential and commercial customers throughout Napa County, reaching Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga along with addresses inside the city of Napa. The emergency line is answered around the clock, and the company holds CSLB License #1058949.

About B & L Glass

B & L Glass serves homeowners, builders and businesses throughout Napa Valley, including Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville, along with Rutherford and the surrounding valley. Napa services include custom shower enclosures, glass wine cellars and display walls, mirrors, glass railings, interior partitions, premium windows and doors, commercial storefront and architectural glazing, and 24/7 emergency residential and commercial glass repair.