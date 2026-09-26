Ben Green, Co-Founder Of Ready2retire, And Co-Authors Celebrate Multiple Amazon #1 Rankings For Retire Rich In The New Economy

Columbia, SC. - September 25, 2026 - Retire Rich in the New Economy: The Complete Woman's Guide to Retiring Well and Building Wealth That Lasts Generations, co-authored by Taylor Gripentrog, Ben Green, and Kendra Murphy, achieved multiple category distinctions on Amazon on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The book's rankings coincide with the authors' recent interview on Influential Entrepreneurs®, where they discussed why retirement planning for women must account for adequate income, longevity, stock & bond market volatility, and health care costs.

Amazon Ranking Highlights

As of September 22, 2026, Retire Rich in the New Economy was listed as the #1 Best Seller in Inflation, the #2 Best Seller in Financial Risk Management, and the #2 Best Seller in Personal Taxes. It also earned #1 Hot New Release placements in Financial Risk Management, Inflation, and Personal Taxes. Amazon category rankings are time-sensitive and reflect the book's reported placement on that date.

The book presents a woman-centered perspective on retirement readiness, recognizing that many women may live longer, step away from the workforce for caregiving, experience shifts in household income, or eventually make financial decisions independently. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all formula, the authors emphasize building a plan around the individual's income needs, goals, health care needs, and desired lifestyle.

During the Influential Entrepreneurs® conversation hosted by Mike Saunders, Ben Green was joined by Taylor Gripentrog and Kendra Murphy to examine these issues in practical terms. They discussed the importance of evaluating career trajectory, sources of retirement income, long-term care considerations, and the life events that can reshape a household's financial outlook. The interview also introduced the authors' 240 Paycheck Plan, a framework intended to help people evaluate how retirement resources may be converted into income to support a lifestyle over time.

Green said,“Too many women were coming to us with 401(k)s and IRAs, but no real 'paycheck' plan for retirement, and no fiduciary team to help with what comes next: when to claim Social Security, which Medicare plan to choose, how to cover health care costs, and how to build an estate plan.

Amazon recognition extends the conversation surrounding the book's core message: retirement planning should begin with the person, not simply the account. For women balancing personal goals, family responsibilities, and the economic realities of a longer retirement, the authors advocate for a plan that is clear, individualized, and built to evolve with life.

Listen to the interview: Interview with Ben Green, Taylor Gripentrog, and Kendra Murphy on Influential Entrepreneurs®

View the book on Amazon: Retire Rich in the New Economy

About Ben Green

Ben Green is a Certified Financial Fiduciary and Co-Founder of Ready2Retire, a fiduciary retirement planning firm serving people 55-75 years old who want to retire with confidence. A native of Columbia, SC, he has more than 25 years of experience and has worked in economic development and consulting, including service as a Business Recruiter & Strategist for the State of South Carolina. He is also President and COO of Insurance Advantage, an employee benefits agency he co-founded more than 16 years ago.

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About Taylor Gripentrog

Taylor Gripentrog is a retirement and insurance specialist who combines the analytical rigor of a data scientist with genuine human empathy. Raised between the United States, Ireland, and Puerto Rico, Taylor began her career working with business startups and a venture capital fund before entering the financial services industry. She brings a broad, international perspective to every client conversation, translating complex topics into clear, practical guidance while listening closely to what clients say. She holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, with a double major in International Business and Operations & Supply Chain, and a minor in Spanish. Beyond financial services, Taylor is the founder of Vitality Way, a technology company applying AI-driven diagnostics to improve the mental health of veterans. She is also a minister and speaker, focusing on financial literacy for women, and women's empowerment.

About Kendra Rhodes Murphy

Kendra Rhodes Murphy is a Financial Consultant who helps individuals and small businesses build sustainable wealth through personalized, holistic strategies. With six years of financial-services experience, she focuses on helping clients understand their finances, eliminate debt, protect their progress, and pursue financial freedom and generational wealth. Kendra holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Certificate of Data Analytics from Suffolk University. Her approach blends financial education, analytical rigor, curiosity, and empathy to create strategies built around each client's unique life and goals.