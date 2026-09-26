MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) IC Group Places No. 204 on The Globe and Mail's Eighth Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

September 25, 2026 4:22 PM EDT | Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 204 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on 3-year revenue growth. IC Group earned its spot with 3-year growth of 131%.

"When you look at this year's list, you see the ambition, innovation and resilience of Canadian businesses, and it's an honour to be recognized among them. At IC Group, we help leading brands, sports organizations and live event operators engage millions of consumers in real time. We operate in environments where reliability, scale and responsiveness are critical, and where customer relationships are built one interaction at a time. By simplifying the complexity of consumer engagement across channels, markets and technologies, we help our clients focus on what matters most: delivering value to their customers and fans. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us, the commitment of our employees, and the support of our shareholders as we continue building one of Canada's leading consumer engagement platforms," says Duncan McCready, President and CEO of IC Group.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program; companies voluntarily completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled targeted revenue requirements. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2026 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here: Ranking Canada's Top Growing Companies of 2026 - The Globe and Mail

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can-including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too," says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement," says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a technology-led consumer engagement company helping the world's leading brands, sports teams, leagues, and live events grow revenue and build stronger customer relationships. With more than 35 years of experience, the company provides an integrated suite of customer engagement, communications, and risk management solutions that help clients attract new customers, sell more products, capture valuable first-party customer data, increase loyalty, and manage operational risk. With solutions delivered in more than 30 countries, IC Group enables organizations to engage consumers at scale while simplifying the complexities of multiple channels, technologies, and local market requirements.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

Duncan McCready

CEO and Director

...

(204) 487-5000

Deborah Honig

Investor Relations and Communications

...

(647) 203-8793

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and committee appointments. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. IC Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







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Source: IC Group Holdings Inc.