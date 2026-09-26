Puri Titans Focus On Developing Odisha's Young Cricket Talent, Says Co-Owner Nitesh Choudhary

MENAFN - IANS) Kataka, Sep 26 (IANS) For Puri Titans, the Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy is about more than results on the field. The franchise has placed the development of Odisha's young cricketers at the centre of its long-term vision, with co-owner Nitesh Choudhary aiming to create a pathway from grassroots cricket to the highest levels of the game.

“The players are definitely the reason we are here. We are here for their development,” Choudhary said, outlining the motivation behind the franchise's participation in the Odisha T20 League.

Choudhary believes the state has the infrastructure and talent base to produce players capable of progressing to bigger domestic and national platforms, provided they receive the right opportunities.

“Odisha has given a large number of sports facilities to players across different sports. When it comes to joining this franchise, in Odisha, if something happens, it starts with a good name - Jai Jagannath,” he said.

He sees the state league as an important stepping stone for emerging cricketers, particularly those looking to attract attention from scouts and move into higher levels of the sport.

“These leagues give a platform to youngsters to take the next step. Scouts come and watch them, identify talented players and help them move faster towards the next stage, whether it is the IPL or the national team,” he said.

The Titans also intend to strengthen their grassroots scouting network by working with academies and local programmes to identify players beyond the established circuit.

“Moving forward, we are here to develop grassroots players. The more we focus on young players, the better platform we can give them,” Choudhary said.

“If a player from our franchise gets an opportunity to play in the IPL, that will definitely help us grow as a franchise based in Puri and Odisha,” he added.

Choudhary said the current squad was assembled through discussions between the franchise management and coaching staff, with the team assessing its requirements across batting, spin, pace and all-round options.

“It is not an individual thing. We have a collective team of staff and management. We all decided together and stayed in touch with the coaches,” he said.

“Accordingly, we chose what we felt were the best players from Odisha,” Choudhary added.

The franchise's approach also extends to nutrition and wellness. Choudhary, a former footballer, said his own sporting experience has shaped his emphasis on the off-field needs of young athletes.

“My background is that I have been a sportsperson myself, so I know how important nutrition and wellness are for players,” he said.

Through its partnership with Livya Wellness, the franchise aims to provide players with access to nutrition and wellness support.

“I want to give the players a platform where they can connect with the right nutrition and wellness support and continue to grow,” he added.

Choudhary's long-term target is to see the franchise produce players capable of reaching the highest level of Indian cricket.

“We promise that in the coming years, we will give at least one player who can reach the highest level in Indian cricket,” he said.