Trump Administration Seeks Sweeping Changes At UN

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 26 (IANS) The Trump administration wants sweeping changes at the United Nations, but its spokesman did not say whether changes to the Security Council should include a permanent seat for India.

Luke Ortega, deputy spokesman for the State Department, was asked directly about India's longstanding bid during an exclusive interview with IANS. He said Washington respected calls for reform from different parts of the world, then set out its priorities for the organisation as a whole.

“We certainly respect the desires for reform that are gonna come from all different elements of, of the world,” Ortega said.“It's really about getting to that potential that the United Nations could have.”

Asked whether Security Council reform was among the United States' top priorities, Ortega again spoke about the wider organisation.

“We're looking at the question from a much more holistic perspective of trying to make sure that the overall organization is moving in the correct direction to be able to meet the expectations of people around the world,” he said.

Ortega gave no specific US position on India's candidature or on changes to the council's membership. He said the United States wanted the UN to concentrate on peace, prosperity and respect for national sovereignty.

“This is a top priority for the United States to get the United Nations back to basics, back to its real core responsibilities, to have the United Nations doing less, and to be doing it better,” he said.

Washington was working on the UN's budget and size as part of that effort, Ortega said. Over about six months, he said, there had been a move to reduce the budget by more than $1 billion and identify 4,000 positions that could be cut. He said the efforts had saved American taxpayers more than $260 million a year.

Ortega said the Security Council could play a stronger part in resolving conflicts. He cited what he described as its support for measures concerning attacks on shipping and a peace plan for Gaza. But he also acknowledged frustration over wars that continued despite the existence of international bodies.

The United States would keep working with partners on the council, he said. It would also act to defend its interests when international organisations could not respond effectively.

Asked separately about India's role at the UN, Ortega pointed to the two countries' wider relationship.

“We, of course, do have a strong partnership with India, and that plays out in many different fora, whether that be at the United Nations, through the quad, and in our bilateral relationship as well. And it's something that we value,” he said.

Ortega described a meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Indian side during the General Assembly period as important. He did not disclose what was discussed, saying the United States sometimes kept details of diplomatic exchanges private to leave room for further talks.

India was a founding member of the United Nations and has sought a permanent Security Council seat for decades. Its case for expansion is tied to calls for the council to reflect changes in the world since the UN was established after the Second World War.

The council's five permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Each holds a veto. Expanding permanent membership would require amendments to the UN Charter and agreement among member states.