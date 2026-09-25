Kharge Pays Tribute To Dr Manmohan Singh On Birth Anniversary Recalls Economic Reforms, Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday remembered former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and paid heartfelt tribute to the late statesman, recalling his contributions to India's economic growth and nation-building.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media 'X' and said, "We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions out of poverty."

"His humility, integrity and wisdom defined his public life. He led with quiet dignity and compassion, placing inclusive growth and the welfare of the most vulnerable at the heart of governance. The rights-based framework of his government remains an enduring testament to this vision," he said.

Kharge further said extended heartfelt homage and said, "On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt homage to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service, inclusive development and transformative reforms will continue to inspire generations."

D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Minister of Karnataka, also remembered him and said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. A scholar, economist and statesman, he served India with remarkable humility, integrity and a deep sense of duty. His leadership reflected a firm belief that economic growth must go hand in hand with equity, opportunity and dignity for every citizen."

"His contribution to Bengaluru and Karnataka will always be remembered with gratitude. While laying the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Metro, he spoke of the need to work for Bengaluru's development alongside Karnataka's progress, recognising that the two were inseparable. His vision, wisdom and unwavering commitment to public service continue to inspire us in our own efforts to build a stronger Karnataka and a more prosperous India," he said.

The Congress party also remembered late Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary and said, "We pay homage to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A distinguished economist and statesman, his humility, integrity and commitment to public service defined his remarkable journey. His contributions to India's economic progress and development will always be remembered."

Dr. Manmohan Singh's name will remain etched in Indian history as a globally-respected economist and a leader who laid strong foundations for the country's economic progress. The economic reforms initiated by Dr. Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 paved the way for pivotal changes in the Indian economy.

During his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, key laws and programs like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Right to Information Act, and the Right to Education Act were implemented by Dr. Manmohan Singh to expand rights and opportunities for the people of India.