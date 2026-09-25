Qatar's Participation In Innotrans 2026 Concludes

Qatar concluded its participation in the 15th edition of InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin yesterday, as the Ministry of Transport (MoT)'s Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs Eng. Abdullah Saif al-Sulaiti held separate meetings with representatives of leading international companies participating in the event.

Al-Sulaiti met delegations from Deutsche Bahn, headed by its managing director for International Markets and Consulting, Stefan Geisperger; Italian National Railways (FS Group), led by FS International chief executive Luigi Corradi; and French firm Egis.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral co-operation in smart and sustainable transportation and rail infrastructure, including exchanging expertise and leveraging the latest industry technologies.

Qatar's booth at the four-day fair showcased some of Qatar's key projects, strategies and initiatives in smart and sustainable transportation, including the MoT 2025-30 Strategy, Autonomous Vehicle Strategy, the electric Robotaxi successful tryouts, the public bus full electrification plan, the Public Bus Infrastructure Programme, and the Qatar Public Transport Master Plan.

InnoTrans is the leading international trade fair for transport technology.

The event, held in Berlin every two years under its core theme *The Future of Mobility, is divided into five trade fair segments: Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors, and Tunnel Construction.