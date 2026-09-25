Noskova, Muchova Take Czech Republic Into BJK Cup Final

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Top-10 duo Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova carried the Czech Republic back to the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 2018 with convincing victories over Spain in Shenzhen on Friday.

Wimbledon champion Noskova beat Cristina Bucsa 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 to complete the semi-final win, after Muchova, this year's Wimbledon runner-up, put the Czechs in front with a 7-5, 6-4 success against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The Czech Republic will be seeking a 12th Billie Jean King Cup title, and a first in eight years, when they face Ukraine or defending champions Italy in Sunday's final.

Noskova gave a stone-cold "no" when she was asked if she will be feeling pressure in the final this weekend, before cracking a smile.

"It's a final, we have to enjoy it," she added.

"It's a privilege to be here and fight for the title, but it's all about playing our tennis and being focused."

World number eight Muchova did not feature in the Czech line-up that beat Great Britain in the quarter-finals last Tuesday but reported for duty on Friday to play her first Billie Jean King Cup match since 2022.

Facing an inspired Bouzas Maneiro in the opening singles of the semi-final tie, Muchova erased a 2-4 deficit before claiming a crucial break in the 11th game that led her to a one-set lead in 58 gruelling minutes.

The second set was also a tight affair but Muchova relied on her crafty game to edge past the Spanish world number 93, who later expressed her admiration for her opponent.

"She's honestly one of my favourite players on tour," said Bouzas Maneiro of 30-year-old Muchova.

"Me and my coach, we're always talking about how talented she is, how she plays. It's really beautiful to watch her playing tennis. When I knew that I was playing against her, I was happy for that because I wanted to play against such a player."

The Czechs are considered the strongest team in Shenzhen this week, with top-10 players featuring on their roster in both singles and doubles.

HISTORY

The Czech generation that preceded them won six titles in the competition between 2011 and 2018 and Noskova, Muchova and company are hoping to revive their nation's glory days by lifting the trophy on Sunday.

"Definitely would be very special, especially with Czech having such a big history and the girls, the other generation, won it so many times; definitely would be special to win it," said Muchova.

On court, 21-year-old Noskova extended her Billie Jean King Cup winning streak to seven matches with a closely-contested 89-minute victory over Spanish number one Bucsa.

World number six Noskova, who is enjoying the best year of her young career having lifted a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, squandered a 5-2 lead in the opening set before snatching the tiebreak to inch ahead.

A pair of breaks in the second frame were enough for Noskova to send the Czechs into the final.

Italy will square off with Ukraine in the second semi-final on Saturday at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, bidding for a fourth consecutive final appearance and a third straight title at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Linda Noskova Karolina Muchova Billie Jean King Cup Shenzhen