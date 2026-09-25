Thailand Biennale Names Jiradej-Pornpilai Meemalai As Artistic Director

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Thai Ministry of Culture has appointedas the artistic director for the upcoming, ArtReview reports. The event is scheduled to run fromtoin, a city on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand.

Curators for the biennial will include Emily Chin-Jie Lee, Gesyada Siregar, and Tyuki Imamura. The artistic director, jiradej-pornpilai meemalai: BAAN NOORG, represents the artist-run collective Baan Noorg Collaborative Arts & Culture, which was established in 2011 and operates out of Thailand's Ratchaburi province.

Baan Noorg, whose name translates to“countryside,” has a history of organizing its own biennials. The collective previously participated in Documenta 15 in 2022 and in the Fourth Thailand Biennale, which took place in Chiang Rai in 2022.

The exhibition, titled “Sin-Samudr, Turning Currents,” will explore the interconnected and evolving relationship between local and global contexts. Both the theme and the choice of Rayong as the location are part of the government's broader strategy to transition the city from an industrial center into a vibrant arts hub.

Rayong is known for its fishing industry and as a significant producer of fish sauce, in addition to hosting chemical and automotive plants. The city is a component of Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, a zone created in 2017 by the country's National Council for Peace and Order to foster regional economic integration.

We previously reported:

The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has named four curators, including Nada Raza and William Robinson, to lead the Islamic Arts Biennale opening November 1, 2027.

Source: Artforum