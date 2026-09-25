Armory Show Reports Over $3.1 Million In First Day Sales

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Armory Show saw strong sales on its opening day, with multiple galleries reporting significant transactions. Among the notable sales,sold apainting for overto a private collection. The gallery also placed collages byand, according to an Armory Show spokesman.

Edwynn Houk Gallery sold a László Moholy-Nagy gelatin silver print for $320,000. Gazelli Art House placed a Lilly Fenichel canvas with a European museum for $200,000. Norr Cohan (formerly James Cohan Gallery ) sold Yinka Shonibare 's“The Landscape Project (Cotton Plantation)” for more than $180,000.

Nara Roesler sold Sheila Hicks 's“The soft side of my nature” (2025) for $260,000. 303 Gallery found buyers for two Rob Pruitt paintings, each selling for $155,000, and a Doug Aitken lightbox for $150,000. Galerie Maximillian reported selling Rashid Johnson 's“Untitled (Large Mosaic)” (2025) for approximately $175,000 within the first hour of the fair, the Armory announced late Thursday evening.

Despite global economic concerns, including soaring oil and food prices and rising mortgage rates, art collectors at the fair appeared unaffected. Michael Borghi, a dealer with Hollis Taggart, confirmed this sentiment, stating,“They don't care. They're really rich individuals, they don't care,” after selling an abstract Stuart Davis painting for over $100,000. Celebrities such as Jodie Foster, David Alan Grier, Piper Perabo, Paul Rudd, and Karl-Anthony Towns also attended the event, which opened to VIPs on Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Javits Center.

Source: Hyperallergic