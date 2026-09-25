Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prince Of Monaco Visits Old Doha Port Pavilion


2026-09-25 11:06:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Prince Albert II of Monaco has visited the Old Doha Port pavilion at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026. During the tour, Old Doha Port chief executive Eng. Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla presented an overview of Old Doha Port's development and its objectives for participating in the Monaco Yacht Show.

Old Doha Port's presence at Monaco Yacht Show reflects its commitment to connecting Qatar with the global yachting community, building meaningful relationships with industry leaders and sharing Qatar's growing maritime story with international audiences.

MENAFN25092026000067011011ID1111718030



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search