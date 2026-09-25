Prince Of Monaco Visits Old Doha Port Pavilion
Prince Albert II of Monaco has visited the Old Doha Port pavilion at the Monaco Yacht Show 2026. During the tour, Old Doha Port chief executive Eng. Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla presented an overview of Old Doha Port's development and its objectives for participating in the Monaco Yacht Show.
Old Doha Port's presence at Monaco Yacht Show reflects its commitment to connecting Qatar with the global yachting community, building meaningful relationships with industry leaders and sharing Qatar's growing maritime story with international audiences.
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