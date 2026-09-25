Lusail International Circuit Announces Dates For 2027 Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar

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Doha, Qatar: The 2027 MotoGP World Championship calendar has been officially confirmed, marking the return of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar to Lusail International Circuit (LIC), the only night race in the calendar, from March 12 to March 14, 2027. As the second round of the 2027 MotoGP calendar, LIC will follow the season opener in Buriram, Thailand, from March 5–7, with the championship concluding in Valencia from November 26–28.

Lusail International Circuit has hosted MotoGP since 2004 and made history in 2008 by staging the championship's first-ever night race. Today, the circuit is among a select group of venues to host all three major motorsport events; MotoGP, Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

As with every round on the calendar, LIC will once again feature the Tissot Sprint in 2027, giving fans an additional opportunity to experience competitive on-track action. The Sprint is a shorter race held on Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend, covering half the distance of the main race and featuring its own points-scoring system and podium ahead of the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 5.38km circuit, with its 16 turns and long main straight, has become renowned for fast racing, while its world-class lighting system creates one of the sport's most distinctive settings. The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit stands to carry significant weight in the season, offering crucial points across the Riders', Constructors' and Teams' Championships in the first year of the new 850cc era.

Lusail International Circuit will once again welcome fans from across the globe for an unforgettable weekend of world-class racing, entertainment, and hospitality under the lights, hosting MotoGP from March 12–14 and the Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship from March 25–27, 2027, with the two events taking place just two weeks apart.

Stay tuned for updates on the launch of tickets, which will be available at lcsc.