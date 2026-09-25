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KAHRAMAA Announces Temporary Traffic Closure To Facilitate Maintenance Works On Water Line

KAHRAMAA Announces Temporary Traffic Closure To Facilitate Maintenance Works On Water Line


2026-09-25 11:05:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

DOHA: Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) has announced a temporary traffic closure involving the three right-side lanes on the road leading to Dukhan Road in the westbound direction.

The closure will take effect from Saturday, September 26, 2026, until Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

According to KAHRAMAA, the temporary disruption is required to facilitate maintenance works on a water line and is carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure period, road users are advised to follow the temporary traffic diversions and utilize the alternative routes indicated on the directional map.

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The Peninsula

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