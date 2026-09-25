Qatar Concludes Participation At Innotrans 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Qatar has highlighted its plans for smart and sustainable transport at InnoTrans 2026, an international transport technology exhibition that concluded in Berlin on Friday.

The four-day event brought together more than 3,000 exhibitors from 59 countries, showcasing developments across rail technology, infrastructure, public transport, vehicle interiors, tunnel construction and smart mobility.

Qatar's pavilion presented key national transport projects and initiatives, including the Ministry of Transport's 2025-2030 strategy, which aims to develop an integrated, safe, flexible and sustainable transport network.

The strategy forms part of Qatar's broader development plans and is aligned with the country's National Vision 2030. The pavilion also highlighted the ministry's strategy for autonomous vehicles, the transition to electric public buses and the infrastructure program supporting that transition.

Qatar also presented its comprehensive public transport plan, which seeks to improve integration between different modes of transport, reduce reliance on private cars and lower emissions.

On the closing day, the Ministry of Transport's Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs Eng. Abdullah Saif Al Sulaiti held separate meetings with delegates of some world companies participating in the event.

He met with a Deutsche Bahn delegation headed by its Managing Director for International Markets and Consulting Stefan Geisperger, an Italian National Railways (FS Group) team headed by FS International CEO Luigi Corradi, and a delegation from Egis.

The talks focused on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in smart and sustainable transportation and railroad infrastructure, particularly exchanging expertise and benefiting from latest technologies in the industry.