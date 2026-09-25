Soha Ali Khan, Daughter Inaaya Opt For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan, Kunal Kemmu Joins In

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into a heartwarming Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at home with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

She showcased how festive traditions can be passed on to children while also being mindful of the environment.

In the video shared on her social media account, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu are seen coming together to make and celebrate an eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa.

The video captures Inaaya getting hands-on with the festivities as she makes a small Ganpati idol using clay. Kunal is also seen helping with the idol-making process. In another part of the video, Soha sits alongside Inaaya as the little one participates in the immersion ritual.

The family is seen choosing an eco-friendly way to bid farewell to Bappa. Instead of immersing the idol in a natural water body, they are seen placing Ganpati Bappa in a tub filled with water and flowers at home. Once the clay idol dissolves, the water is then used to nourish the plants.

The video shows Inaaya participating in the ritual with her mother and doing Pooja.

Soha shared the video and wrote:“From our hands to our home, and from our home back to the earth. A little Ganpati, a lot of love.”

Both Soha and Kunal have always spoken about their approach to raising Inaaya in a multicultural and multifaith household. Soha comes from a Muslim family, while Kunal comes from a Hindu family. The couple, who married in January 2015 and welcomed Inaaya in September 2017, have spoken about celebrating traditions from both backgrounds with their daughter.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kunal had opened up about how he and Soha have approached parenting without allowing societal expectations to dictate their choices.

–IANS

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