Restoration Logistics Provides Emergency Water Extraction For Multi-Level Water Emergencies

MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Logistics has served Colorado's Front Range since 1987, providing emergency water extraction and structural drying. Its IICRC-certified technicians serve Denver, Boulder, Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins, with 24/7 support. The company also handles sewage cleanup, mold remediation, repairs, and reconstruction.

Denver, CO - September 25, 2026 - Restoration Logistics is a Coloradan-owned company that has been drying out homes and businesses on the Front Range since 1987. Each technician holds IICRC certification in Water Damage Restoration and Applied Structural Drying. Its crews cover Denver and Boulder, plus Centennial, Lafayette, and Fort Collins, and someone answers the phone at any hour.

Take a washing machine hose that gives out on the second floor of a house. Water soaks into the subfloor first, then drips through the ceiling of the room below, and some can reach the basement. This kind of loss falls under the company's flood restoration work. On each level that took on water, crews pull it out using truck-mounted extractors and submersible pumps. Weighted extraction tools and commercial wet vacs handle the carpet and the corners. Next, technicians check the walls with thermal imaging and moisture meters to find water sitting in wall cavities or in the ceiling space between floors. With the standing water gone, they set up LGR dehumidifiers and axial air movers for structural drying.

"On a two-story home or a multi-floor office, the first thing our crew does is walk every level and trace where the water ended up," a company spokesperson said. "Water usually turns up in more than one place, so we like to track all of it down during that first visit. Our technicians bring extraction and drying equipment for each level, and we keep the property owner updated as the work moves from one floor to the next."

Some multi-level losses involve contaminated water from a sewer line or a storm. The company's technicians are trained in Category 2 and Category 3 water extraction and apply EPA-approved antimicrobial agents after removing the water. Each job file includes photos, moisture readings, extraction logs, and scope-of-loss reports that property owners can share with their insurance adjuster. Restoration Logistics works with all insurance companies and provides free estimates.

After every floor is dry, the team can move on to repairs such as drywall and insulation replacement, flooring repairs, and cabinet work. Restoration Logistics provides this service to homeowners and commercial property owners throughout the Front Range.

About Restoration Logistics

Restoration Logistics handles emergency water extraction and structural drying for homes and businesses in Colorado after leaks or floods. Its crews also handle sewage damage cleanup and mold remediation, plus fire damage restoration and reconstruction. For more information, visit Restoration Logistics' website.