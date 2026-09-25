Greek Citizenship By Descent Eligibility, Documents And Timeline

Athens, Greece - September 25, 2026 - Greek citizenship by descent is one of the more generous ancestry routes in Europe. No generational cut-off. No language test. No requirement to live in Greece.

What it does demand is paperwork, and that is where most applications stall.

Who qualifies

Greek nationality is generally acquired by descent rather than by birthplace. A person may have a claim to Greek citizenship if a parent held Greek citizenship at the time of their birth, or if a grandparent or earlier ancestor was Greek and the line of descent was never formally interrupted.

The concept of an unbroken line of descent is central to the case. Every generation between a person and their Greek ancestor must have retained Greek citizenship. It does not matter whether any of those individuals actively exercised their citizenship, held another passport, or ever visited Greece. Emigration does not, in itself, result in the loss of Greek citizenship, nor does naturalisation in another country.

Two historical quirks trip people up. Transmission through the maternal line worked differently before 1984, so claims through a Greek grandmother sometimes need extra argument. Separately, some emigrant families were never entered on a municipal register, the dimotologio, in the first place. That turns the application from a confirmation into a registration, which is a different job.

What should must prove

The application is essentially a documentation exercise with two objectives: establishing that the ancestor was Greek and documenting every link in the line of descent between the ancestor and the applicant.

Evidence needed

Typical source

Ancestor's Greek registration

Municipal register or male register in the ancestor's home municipality

Birth certificates

Every generation between the ancestor and the applicant

Marriage certificates

Every generation, to establish name changes and legitimacy of line

Death certificates

Where a link in the chain is deceased

The identity documents

Passport, current civil status records

Foreign documents usually need an apostille under the Hague Convention plus an official translation into Greek. Names cause most of the friction. A surname spelled three different ways across three countries has to be reconciled, sometimes by sworn statement, sometimes by court order.

Since the evidentiary chain is the case, citizenship lawyers in Athens tend to start by locating the ancestor's municipal record before anyone orders documents from abroad. Without that record there is nothing for the rest of the file to attach to.

Where the application is filed

There are two options: either the Greek consulate responsible for the applicant's place of residence, or the municipality in Greece where the ancestor was registered.

Filing in Greece is often quicker, but it needs a trip or a lawyer acting under power of attorney. Consular timelines vary a lot by mission workload. Applicants in the United States and Australia tend to wait longest, simply because volume there is highest.

Realistic timelines

Think in years, not months.

A clean file, where the ancestor's registration turns up easily and documents are straightforward to obtain, usually takes one to two years. Anything needing archival research in Greece, corrections to foreign civil records, or a maternal-line argument runs longer.

The two stages that eat the time are finding the ancestral municipal record and fixing name discrepancies. Filing early does not speed either up. An incomplete file just sits.

What Greek citizenship gives

Greek citizenship also provides EU citizenship, which offers the right to live, work and study across the EU, as well as free movement throughout the Schengen Area and the ability to pass the same status to the applicant's children. Greece permits dual nationality, so applicants are generally not required to give up their existing citizenship, although the applicant's country of origin may apply its own rules.

There are also practical consequences beyond travel. Property ownership, inheritance and an individual's tax position in Greece can all be affected by citizenship. Families pursuing citizenship alongside an inheritance or property purchase may therefore need to address both matters together, which is why immigration lawyers in Athens often work alongside specialists in estate and property law.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a generation limit for Greek citizenship by descent? No fixed limit, as long as the line is unbroken and every generation can be documented.

Do I need to speak Greek? Not for a descent claim. Language and civics testing belongs to naturalisation, which is a separate route.

Does my ancestor need to have been born in Greece? Not necessarily. What matters is that they held Greek citizenship, which they may themselves have acquired by descent.

Can citizenship be claimed through a great-grandparent? Yes, provided that every generation in between held Greek citizenship and each link in the line of descent can be properly documented.

Can Greek citizens have military service obligations? Male Greek citizens may have military service obligations depending on their age and residency status. These requirements should be checked before submitting a citizenship application.

Can an applicant keep their current passport? Greece allows dual citizenship. Whether the applicant's existing country of citizenship also permits dual nationality is a separate matter that should be confirmed in advance.

Starting the process

Before gathering any documents, the applicant should confirm that the ancestor's Greek municipal registration can be located. Everything else depends on this record, and verifying its existence is far less costly than assembling apostilled documents for a claim without a valid basis.

Lawzana lists verified law firms in Athens handling citizenship and immigration files, including firms that work with diaspora clients in English. The applicant should have the ancestor's full name, approximate year of birth, and hometown or island, if known, available before starting the search. These details provide the essential starting point for locating the relevant records.

This article is general information about Greek nationality law and not legal advice. Nationality rules and their application change over time and individual cases vary considerably. Consult a qualified Greek lawyer about your circumstances.

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