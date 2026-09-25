Company Moves To Secure Shareholder Approval For Daily Preferred Dividends

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy is asking shareholders to approve a structural change to how its preferred stock dividends are paid, moving four series-including STRC-from periodic distributions to daily dividend payments. The company says the switch would not alter the dividend rates or the total amount paid, only the timing and record-date mechanics.

According to an SEC filing released on Friday, Strategy's board approved the proposal on Thursday and scheduled a virtual special meeting for Oct. 28. If approved, the company would make every calendar day a dividend record date, with dividends paid on the next business day. STRC would be the first to transition, with its initial daily dividend payment expected on Nov. 2.

Strategy plans to change four preferred stock series to daily dividend record dates without changing the stated dividend rates or total payout. Shareholders will vote on Oct. 28 during a virtual special meeting, following board approval disclosed in an SEC filing. STRC would move first; STRF, STRK, and STRD would follow in January, with first daily payments expected on Jan. 4. The schedule uses calendar-day record dates, unlike the business-day approach used by a prior“daily dividends” example in the market. Strategy's CEO linked recent STRC volatility to leverage entering the market, saying the company is working to prevent similar unwind dynamics.

Key takeawaysWhat Strategy is proposing to change

In the filing, Strategy states that it is seeking shareholder approval to amend the terms governing its four preferred stocks: STRC, STRF, STRK, and STRD. The proposal would shift dividends to a daily schedule while keeping the economics the same-specifically, Strategy emphasizes that it would not change dividend rates or the total amount paid.

Under the amended approach, each calendar day would become a dividend record date, with the payment made on the next business day. Strategy's filings also outline the implementation timing: STRC would start the daily cadence first, while the other three series would transition later in the year.

Strategy further indicates that the amendments would take effect after it updates preferred stock certificates with the Delaware state authorities.

Timeline for STRC, STRF, STRK, and STRD

If shareholders approve the amendments, STRC would begin issuing dividends on a daily basis first. Strategy expects the initial daily dividend payment for STRC to arrive on Nov. 2.

The remaining series-STRF, STRK, and STRD-would follow in January. Strategy's filing points to Jan. 4 as the expected first payment date under the daily dividend schedule for those securities.

Strategy's daily-dividend shift follows Strive's earlier move

Strategy's proposal comes months after fellow Bitcoin -treasury company Strive became the first public company to adopt daily dividends for a preferred stock. According to earlier coverage and Strive's announcements, Strive moved its SATA preferred stock to business-day dividend payments, setting the system to pay dividends every business day at a 13% annual rate starting June 16. Strive also reported it eliminated its outstanding debt in the first quarter.

Strategy's plan is similar in spirit but different in mechanics. While Strive's schedule is tied to business days, Strategy's proposal would treat every calendar day as a dividend record date and then pay on the next business day. That distinction matters for investors because it affects how often new dividend entitlements can accrue and how dividends line up with weekends and holidays.

It also positions Strategy in an increasingly competitive landscape for yield-focused structures tied to Bitcoin treasury strategies, where timing of income distribution can become part of how investors assess convenience and cash flow patterns.

Why the change could matter for investors holding STRC

Strategy has marketed its preferred securities as part of its“digital credit” approach-preferred instruments intended to generate income within a capital structure connected to its Bitcoin treasury. STRC, described as a key component of that strategy, has been the subject of significant market attention this year due to volatility around its $100 stated amount.

As context for investors, Yahoo Finance data shows that in June, STRC fell sharply below its stated $100 level, reaching an intraday low of $71.25 on June 26.

In a recent appearance on Natalie Brunell's Coin Stories podcast, Strategy CEO Phong Le attributed the decline to leverage building up in the STRC market more than the company anticipated. He described investors borrowing against Bitcoin at lower rates to buy STRC in order to capture the spread between borrowing costs and the preferred dividend yield. When Bitcoin fell, Le said, participants who borrowed against their holdings faced pressure to either add collateral or sell STRC, creating an unwind dynamic.

Le framed this as a lesson for future cycles-saying Strategy“did not expect the amount of leverage that came into the system”-and suggested the company is adjusting how it thinks about risk and investor behavior.

To reduce the odds of another similar unwind, Le said Strategy is aiming to maintain a strong US dollar reserve and has a policy that allows the company to repurchase STRC when it trades below its $100 stated amount. He also indicated an intent to attract more long-term holders, including institutional investors.

Since that June dip, STRC has reportedly recovered to around $98.41, close to Strategy's stated goal of keeping the security within a $99 to $100 range. The preferred stock currently carries a 12% variable annual dividend rate.

What to watch next

Investors will likely focus on two near-term milestones: the Oct. 28 shareholder vote and the timing of the first daily dividend payments under the new calendar-day record-date system. Beyond logistics, the bigger question is whether moving to daily distributions meaningfully changes the trading and leverage dynamics that Strategy's CEO said contributed to STRC's earlier decline.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.