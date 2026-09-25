Vetclaims.Ai Sponsors Ryan Garcia's Victorious Las Vegas Fight, Building On UFC Presence

MENAFN - GetNews) Veteran-led technology company backs major fight night as Ryan Garcia scores second-round victory over Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena

United States - 25th Sep, 2026 - VetClaims, a veteran-led technology company helping U.S. military veterans navigate the VA disability claims process, served as a sponsor surrounding Ryan Garcia's highly anticipated championship fight against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The September 12 event ended with a decisive victory for Garcia, who stopped Benn in the second round to successfully defend his WBC welterweight championship. The fight headlined a major night of boxing in Las Vegas and drew a sold-out crowd of 18,855 to T-Mobile Arena.

For VetClaims, the Ryan Garcia sponsorship represents the latest expansion of the company's growing presence in combat sports and major live events.

The company has previously partnered with UFC events, including its prominent sponsorship of UFC Freedom 250, where VetClaims branding appeared on the Octagon canvas before a national audience. The company's continued investment in combat sports reflects a broader strategy of bringing its veteran-focused mission to some of the largest stages in sports and entertainment.

“Combat sports have an audience that understands discipline, resilience and what it means to fight through adversity, so there's a natural connection with the veteran community we serve,” said Lukas Simianer, founder and CEO of VetClaims.“We've had the opportunity to be part of major UFC events, including Freedom 250, and sponsoring Ryan Garcia here in Las Vegas was another opportunity to put VetClaims in front of millions of people. Seeing Ryan come away with the win made the night even better.”

VetClaims was founded by Simianer, a Purple Heart recipient and former 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper, following his own experience navigating the veterans benefits system after military service. The company uses technology, education and personalized support to help veterans better understand and prepare their VA disability claims.

The company combines technology, educational resources and veteran-focused support to help former service members better understand and prepare their disability claims while maintaining control of the process.

Garcia's victory came quickly. After entering the bout as the defending WBC welterweight champion, he stopped Benn in the second round, successfully completing his first defense of the title.

VetClaims uses AI-assisted tools and educational resources alongside human support to help veterans organize information, understand the claims process and prepare their VA disability claims. The company operates with a flat-fee model rather than taking a percentage of a veteran's back pay.

The company says its broader objective is to give veterans better tools and information while helping them retain the benefits they have earned through their service.

Following Garcia's victory in Las Vegas, VetClaims plans to continue expanding its visibility through partnerships and events while remaining focused on its core mission of helping veterans better navigate the VA disability claims system.

About VetClaims

VetClaims is a veteran-led technology platform founded by Purple Heart veteran Lukas Simianer. The company provides AI-powered tools, educational resources and veteran-focused support designed to help U.S. military veterans understand, prepare and manage VA disability claims. VetClaims is committed to making the claims process clearer and more accessible while helping veterans retain the benefits they have earned through their service.

For more information, visit VetClaims.