Batchoutput For Microsoft Excel Adds Macos 27, Native Silicon Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 3, a milestone upgrade to company's output automation tool for Microsoft Excel. The sole solution of its kind for Excel users on the Mac platform, BatchOutput automates PDF export and printing of multiple spreadsheets. The app helps users save PDF without having to open each Excel document manually. The upgrade adds compatibility with just-released macOS 27 Golden Gate and introduces native support for Apple Silicon processors.

Toronto, ON, Canada - September 25, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 3, a milestone upgrade to company's output automation system for Microsoft Excel on macOS. The only batch processing software for Excel on the Apple market, BatchOutput enables users to purge repetitive tasks through automatic professional PDF production and printing.

The upgrade adds compatibility with just-released macOS 27 Golden Gate. The upgrade required a major rewrite of certain app functions in order to address several bugs introduced by Apple in the new system. In addition, BatchOutput XLS was rebuilt as Silicon-native software, which ensures compatibility with future macOS versions and Mac models.

"I have enjoyed BatchOutput XLS for years now," says Steve Nelson Martin of New Hope Foundation in Beijing, China. "I estimate that it has helped me generate over 200,000 PDFs. All those PDFs act as a snapshot in time, and their ability to combine into one document and to search has really helped improve the care of these children."

BatchOutput XLS extends beyond simple batch printing to support professional PDF conversion straight from Excel. Users gain direct control over advanced options, including:

-Print and export multiple Excel documents to PDF with a single click.

-Create variable PDF file names using date, user name, page number, and other values.

-Save individual Excel workbooks as separate PDF files.

-Downsample and compress images to reduce PDF file size.

-Adjust and convert PDF colors using Quartz filters.

-Encrypt and password-protect PDF from unauthorized copying, viewing, and printing.

BatchOutput XLS is a part of the Zevrix BatchOutput family of products, which also includes output automation solutions for Adobe InDesign and PDF workflows, as well as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for US$29.95 from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. The update $15 for licensed users of earlier versions. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 12-27.x and Microsoft Excel 2016 and later.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, digital delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions makes it easier for professionals to achieve more while doing less by automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting down on production costs.