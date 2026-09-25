Trump Says Will Meet Xi Again In November, December

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- United States (US) President Donald Trump said Friday that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again in November in China and at the G20 summit in Miami, Florida in December, following Xi's three-day state visit to Washington, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, describing their latest meeting as one of“Friendship, Strength, and Success” for both countries.

“Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!” he added.

Trump and Xi held bilateral talks Thursday on trade, technology, security and other issues. Trump also confirmed that the two leaders discussed the war in Iran.

On Friday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House before the two couples toured the National Archives.

Trump later described his meeting with Xi as“very productive,” saying“tremendous things will be happening.”

The visit marked Xi's first state visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second to the US since 2015.

He is the first Chinese leader to pay two state visits to the US since the world's top two economies established diplomatic ties in 1979.

--NNN-ANADOLU