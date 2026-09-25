SEC Clarifies Crypto Asset Rules For Staking Tokens And Projects

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The SEC Division of Corporation Finance released new crypto guidance on September 25 covering staking receipt tokens, wrapped assets, buybacks, and functional networks. The update explains how certain crypto activities may not create investment contracts under existing federal securities laws. However, the guidance represents staff views and does not create new legal requirements.

The latest FAQs clarify how SEC staff evaluates different crypto assets and network activities. The document focuses on whether specific actions involve ongoing managerial efforts linked to investment expectations. Therefore, the guidance highlights conditions that may affect how digital assets are treated under securities laws.

The SEC staff explained that some crypto assets can operate as digital tools rather than securities. The analysis also depends on each digital asset's structure, purpose, and operation.

SEC Explains Staking Receipt Token Treatment Under Crypto Rules

The new guidance addresses staking receipt tokens issued through blockchain-based staking services. These tokens can represent ownership of underlying digital assets while allowing users to track their staking positions. Therefore, the SEC staff said some staking receipt tokens may function as digital commodities.

The guidance also explains that liquid staking providers may issue tokens connected to protocol-based systems. In these cases, the tokens can represent claims linked to staked assets rather than traditional investment contracts. However, the classification depends on the facts surrounding each network and token structure.

Additionally, the SEC staff noted that the agency has not approved or rejected the FAQ responses. Instead, the document provides staff interpretations based on current federal securities law principles. Therefore, crypto projects must still consider their individual operations and structures.

Functional Networks And Crypto Buybacks Receive Updated SEC Views

The SEC staff also guided when crypto networks may move beyond investment contract concerns. The analysis focuses on whether an issuer continues performing essential managerial activities for digital asset holders. Therefore, network development and maintenance alone may not always represent managerial efforts.

The guidance explains that functional networks can continue operating through security improvements, software updates, and community development. Moreover, these activities may support network operations without creating an investment contract. The SEC staff emphasized that decentralization can influence this evaluation.

Crypto buybacks also received attention in the updated FAQs. The staff explained that buybacks involving active networks may not automatically indicate issuer efforts that support an investment contract. However, buybacks promoted as generating returns could receive different consideration depending on the circumstances.

The SEC staff further noted that network functionality plays an important role in evaluating crypto activities. Before a network becomes functional, issuer actions may carry different legal implications. Therefore, project structures and promotional methods remain important factors.

SEC Reviews Crypto Marketing Statements And Platform Promotion Rules

The guidance also covers statements made by crypto companies when promoting their products and services. The SEC staff said general support for existing network utility does not automatically create an investment contract. Therefore, ordinary communications about network use may receive different treatment.

However, promotional statements can create concerns when they connect future issuer actions with expected financial returns. The SEC staff indicated that the details and context of each statement remain important. Consequently, crypto companies must consider how they present plans and developments.

The FAQs also address whether trading platforms automatically become crypto promoters. The SEC staff explained that platforms must meet the existing Securities Act definition of a promoter before receiving that classification. Therefore, operating a crypto marketplace alone does not determine promoter status.

The latest SEC guidance adds further clarity to ongoing discussions around digital assets and securities rules. It outlines how staking tokens, functional networks, buybacks, and promotions may receive different treatment. However, each crypto project requires separate evaluation based on its specific activities and structure.

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